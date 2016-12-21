Afghanistan trip offers insight for W...

Afghanistan trip offers insight for West Texas AgriLife Research scientist

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: North Texas e-News

Afghanistan and West Texas have more in common than one might imagine, noted a Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientist, fresh from a trip to the South Asian country. Dr. John Walker, AgriLife Research resident director at San Angelo, was among a group that traveled to Afghanistan in mid-September to participate in an Afghan agricultural Extension project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... 25 min Captain Yesterday 38
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Thu USAUSAUSA 35,720
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Dec 23 Richard Cutshaw 23
News Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu... Dec 21 Eleanor 15
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Trump close to naming retired Marine general to... Dec 12 Le Jimbo 53
News Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ... Dec 4 Mouth9541 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,052 • Total comments across all topics: 277,465,863

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC