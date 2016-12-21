Afghanistan Taliban: Five dead in attack on MP's house
Taliban militants in Afghanistan say they are responsible for attacking the house of a member of parliament in Kabul, killing at least five people. The attack took place in the compound of the Helmand MP, Mir Wali.
