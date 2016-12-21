Afghan Vice President Defies Summons ...

Afghan Vice President Defies Summons By Attorney General Over Abuse Allegations

Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum has refused a summons by the country's attorney general over allegations that he and his bodyguards assaulted and abducted a political rival at a sports event in northern Afghanistan last month. On December 22, Dostum's chief of staff, Enayatullah Babur Farhamand, called the summons for the vice president to appear for questioning over his alleged role in the kidnapping and sexual assault of politician Ahmad Ishchi "illegal."

Chicago, IL

