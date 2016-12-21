Afghan Security Forces 'Kill 30 Militants' In Raids
Afghanistan's Defense Ministry says that security forces have carried out nine military operations across the country over the past 24 hours, killing at least 30 militants. Spokesman Mohammad Radmanish said on December 24 that the operations -- including air strikes -- targeted Taliban militants as well as fighters linked to the Islamic State extremist group.
