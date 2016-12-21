Afghan Security Forces 'Kill 30 Milit...

Afghan Security Forces 'Kill 30 Militants' In Raids

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Weekday Magazine

Afghanistan's Defense Ministry says that security forces have carried out nine military operations across the country over the past 24 hours, killing at least 30 militants. Spokesman Mohammad Radmanish said on December 24 that the operations -- including air strikes -- targeted Taliban militants as well as fighters linked to the Islamic State extremist group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 4 hr Into The Night 35,680
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Fri Richard Cutshaw 23
News Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu... Dec 21 Eleanor 15
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Trump close to naming retired Marine general to... Dec 12 Le Jimbo 53
News Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ... Dec 4 Mouth9541 3
News Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert deser... Dec 4 Charm2176 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,637 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,061

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC