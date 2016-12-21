Afghan official: 1 police officer kil...

Afghan official: 1 police officer killed by car bomb blast

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Progress

An Afghan official says that at least one police officer has been killed after a car bomb exploded near the convoy of the deputy provincial police chief of southern Helmand province. Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor in Helmand, said Monday that four other policemen were wounded in the attack and the targeted police official escaped unharmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... 25 min Maggie Gallaghers... 6
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 3 hr USAUSAUSA 35,718
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Dec 23 Richard Cutshaw 23
News Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu... Dec 21 Eleanor 15
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Trump close to naming retired Marine general to... Dec 12 Le Jimbo 53
News Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ... Dec 4 Mouth9541 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Cuba
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,028 • Total comments across all topics: 277,384,860

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC