Afghan MP Fakuri Behisti injured in blast in Kabul, bodyguard killed17 min ago

Kabul, Dec 28: Afghan Member of Parliament Fakuri Behisti was injured and one of his bodyguard was killed in a blast in Kabul on Wednesday, reports claimed. The MP who was on his way to the Parliament was injured when the explosive, initially believed to be a magnetic IED, later found to be a roadside mine exploded killing his bodyguard.

