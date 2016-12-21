Afghan Lawmaker Injured In Kabul Bomb Attack
At least three people, including a parliamentarian, are reported to have been wounded by a bomb blast in the Afghan capital, Kabul. Deputy Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said on December 28 that a bomb was put under a bridge and appeared to target the car of lawmaker Fakuri Behishti, who is from the central Bamiyan Province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|5 min
|Le Jimbo
|13
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|16 hr
|USAUSAUSA
|35,718
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Dec 23
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Dec 21
|Eleanor
|15
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Trump close to naming retired Marine general to...
|Dec 12
|Le Jimbo
|53
|Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ...
|Dec 4
|Mouth9541
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC