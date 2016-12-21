Afghan Lawmaker Injured In Kabul Bomb...

Afghan Lawmaker Injured In Kabul Bomb Attack

At least three people, including a parliamentarian, are reported to have been wounded by a bomb blast in the Afghan capital, Kabul. Deputy Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said on December 28 that a bomb was put under a bridge and appeared to target the car of lawmaker Fakuri Behishti, who is from the central Bamiyan Province.

