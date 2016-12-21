Afghan brothers' mine-hunting drone could eradicate all mines within 10 years
American children of the nineties are likely to remember an addictive video game that required the lone player to locate hidden "mines" without detonating them. Elsewhere in the real world, millions of children grew up in actual war zones, where hidden landmines posed a daily threat even years after the height of the violent conflicts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inhabitat.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|3 hr
|Le Jimbo
|41
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Thu
|USAUSAUSA
|35,720
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Dec 23
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Dec 21
|Eleanor
|15
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Trump close to naming retired Marine general to...
|Dec 12
|Le Jimbo
|53
|Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ...
|Dec 4
|Mouth9541
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC