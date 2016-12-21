Afghan brothers' mine-hunting drone c...

Afghan brothers' mine-hunting drone could eradicate all mines within 10 years

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Inhabitat

American children of the nineties are likely to remember an addictive video game that required the lone player to locate hidden "mines" without detonating them. Elsewhere in the real world, millions of children grew up in actual war zones, where hidden landmines posed a daily threat even years after the height of the violent conflicts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inhabitat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... 3 hr Le Jimbo 41
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Thu USAUSAUSA 35,720
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Dec 23 Richard Cutshaw 23
News Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu... Dec 21 Eleanor 15
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Trump close to naming retired Marine general to... Dec 12 Le Jimbo 53
News Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ... Dec 4 Mouth9541 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,943 • Total comments across all topics: 277,485,838

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC