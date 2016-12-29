74 journalists killed worldwide in 2016

74 journalists killed worldwide in 2016

Reporters Without Borders released its annual worldwide round-up on journalists who have been killed in the past year, reporting that at least 74 professional and non-professional journalists have been killed in connection with their work in 2016. Some were killed while out reporting.

