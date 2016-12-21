500 Helmand residents in Afghanistan take up arms against Taliban
Kabul [Afghanistan], Dec. 26 : Several residents of the Helmand province in Afghanistan have picked up arms against Taliban in a bid to defend their province and support the security forces. [NK World] According to the members of the uprising forces, the number is at least 500 and they are from different districts, reports the Tolo News.
