500 Helmand residents in Afghanistan take up arms against Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], Dec. 26 : Several residents of the Helmand province in Afghanistan have picked up arms against Taliban in a bid to defend their province and support the security forces. [NK World] According to the members of the uprising forces, the number is at least 500 and they are from different districts, reports the Tolo News.

