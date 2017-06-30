Venezuela confirms 4 more deaths in anti-government protests
Medics help a child that was overcome by tear gas during protests in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, July 1, 2017. Demonstrators are taking the the streets after three months of continued protests that has seen the country's chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega barred from leaving the country and her bank accounts frozen, by the Supreme Court following her mounting criticisms of President Nicolas Maduro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho...
|23 min
|totallydisgusted
|2
|Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ...
|25 min
|Poor Old KaW-Liga
|1
|Turkish authorities ban transgender rights marc...
|43 min
|Smokey 420
|2
|Defence Secretary praises 3.7bn navy frigates deal
|57 min
|CodeTalker
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Hot times
|517,188
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|2 hr
|Brendatucker
|252
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|2 hr
|ROG
|62
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC