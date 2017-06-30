Ukrainian police seize software company's servers

Ukraine's infrastructure minister Volodymyr Omelyan talks at an interview to the Associated Press in his office in Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Omelyan said that last week's data-scrambling software outbreak has dealt millions of dollars in damage to Ukraine's Department of Infrastructure alone, the minister said Tuesday, an early hint of the cost to the wider Ukrainian economy.

