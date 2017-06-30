Ukrainian police seize software company's servers
Ukraine's infrastructure minister Volodymyr Omelyan talks at an interview to the Associated Press in his office in Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Omelyan said that last week's data-scrambling software outbreak has dealt millions of dollars in damage to Ukraine's Department of Infrastructure alone, the minister said Tuesday, an early hint of the cost to the wider Ukrainian economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 min
|Morgana
|517,390
|Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted...
|1 hr
|Just Think
|4
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|4 hr
|Fkemallracist
|434
|Man wins lawsuit in China over forced gay conve...
|7 hr
|Trump s Birtherex...
|2
|Trump faces delicate diplomatic dance with Puti...
|7 hr
|Trump s Birtherex...
|10
|Why Islamic State destroys
|8 hr
|Muslims are Wicked
|1
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|8 hr
|C Kersey
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC