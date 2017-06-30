Tory MP Craig Mackinlay faces jury tr...

Tory MP Craig Mackinlay faces jury trial over false election expenses charge

Craig Mackinlay is accused of offences under the Representation of the People Act 1983 alongside campaign director Marion Little, 62, and election agent Nathan Gray, 28. Mackinlay, who gave his address as Sion Hill, Ramsgate in Kent, arrived at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning with his wife Kati. The 50-year-old is charged with two counts of knowingly making a false election expenses declaration, while his election agent Gray, of Red Oak, in Hawkhurst, Kent, faces one.

Chicago, IL

