Sadiq Khan: Victims of July 7 attacks will never be forgotten
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said the victims of the July 7 attacks will never be forgotten and recalled how the city's response "inspired the world". Friday marks 12 years since 52 people died and hundreds were injured in attacks on the capital's transport system in the single worst terrorist atrocity on British soil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Knutsford Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|13 min
|Mrs Sunny
|517,566
|Russia could have interfered with US vote: Trump
|40 min
|Frogface Kate
|135
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|46 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|37,037
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|1 hr
|Dogen
|308
|Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted...
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|25
|The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh...
|2 hr
|Marked BonerCowSki
|3
|Grins and handshakes as Trump encounters Putin ...
|2 hr
|YouDidntBuildThat
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC