Sadiq Khan calls Ramadan 'harder than...

Sadiq Khan calls Ramadan 'harder than any I can remember' after London tragedies

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Sadiq Khan has reflected on this year's Ramadan as "harder than any" he can remember after the capital was afflicted by a spate of tragedies. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/sadiq-khan-calls-ramadan-harder-than-any-i-can-remember-after-london-tragedies-35886927.html Sadiq Khan has reflected on this year's Ramadan as "harder than any" he can remember after the capital was afflicted by a spate of tragedies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 29 min Qatar 517,224
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 1 hr Science 263
News Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke... 2 hr Robert 51
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 3 hr WHAT 36,982
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 4 hr Valerie 349
News Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ... 4 hr Jonny Two Shirts 2
News Ministers braced for possible Donald Trump visi... 5 hr totallydisgusted 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,347 • Total comments across all topics: 282,193,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC