Prince Harry the ideal patron for rugby league, says Kevin Sinfield
Sinfield, in his role as rugby director for the Rugby Football League, escorted Harry on his first official engagement since being appointed as patron of the governing body during a two-day visit to Leeds. The Prince was at Headingley for a Sky Try Rugby League Festival, which is part of a seven-year programme designed to get more than 700,000 children from primary and secondary schools across the country playing rugby league.
