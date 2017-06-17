Oil tanker and bulk carrier collide in Dover Strait
Seafrontier was heading to Puerto Barrios, Guatemala, and the Huayang Endeavour was en route to Lagos, Nigeria, when they collided at around 2am on Saturday.
