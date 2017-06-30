North Korea intercontinental ballistic missile launch - escalates threat to US'
North Korea has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, a potential game-changing development in what may be the world's most dangerous nuclear stand-off. It is a direct rebuke to US President Donald Trump's earlier declaration that such a test "won't happen!" and appears to be North Korea's most successful missile launch yet.
