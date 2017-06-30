Night Overground services to be launc...

Night Overground services to be launched in December

All-night weekend train services will be launched on the London Overground network by the end of the year, mayor Sadiq Khan has announced. Passengers travelling on parts of the East London line will be able to board trains throughout Friday and Saturday nights from December.

Chicago, IL

