Never mind fake news, it's future news that worried me - " Obama
Former US president Barack Obama has shared a bit of wisdom from the other side of the world about tolerance and taking the daily news cycle in your stride, following another week of dust-ups between his successor Donald Trump and the media. "I wasn't worried about what was in the newspapers today," Mr Obama said during a nostalgic visit to Indonesia's capital Jakarta, his childhood home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke...
|36 min
|Rose_NoHo
|38
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|53 min
|Crick
|517,213
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|1 hr
|Al Caplan
|261
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|36,978
|Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho...
|1 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|6
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|348
|Marchers call for same-sex marriage at Chile Ga...
|4 hr
|Russel K
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC