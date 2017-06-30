Never mind fake news, it's future new...

Never mind fake news, it's future news that worried me - Obama

Former US president Barack Obama has shared a bit of wisdom from the other side of the world about tolerance and taking the daily news cycle in your stride, following another week of dust-ups between his successor Donald Trump and the media. "I wasn't worried about what was in the newspapers today," Mr Obama said during a nostalgic visit to Indonesia's capital Jakarta, his childhood home.

