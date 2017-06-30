Ministers braced for possible Donald ...

Ministers braced for possible Donald Trump visit to UK

Ministers are braced for a potential flying visit by Donald Trump to Britain in the coming weeks, it is understood. Officials believe the US president may have a window in his schedule to drop in on one of his golf courses in Scotland, which are in Aberdeenshire and Turnberry, Ayrshire, as he has several visits planned in Europe in July.

