Mexico authorities say 19 killed in clash near Mazatlan
Mexican authorities say at least 19 people have died in a clash between security forces and gunmen in the gang-plagued northwestern state of Sinaloa. A state government communique issued Saturday says 15 municipal police officers were attacked by 19 people riding in four pickup trucks in the town of Villa Union, which is part of the Mazatlan municipality.
