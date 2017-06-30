Man, 32, charged with murder after stabbing in Darlington street
A 32-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man who suffered a fatal stab wound in the street. David Saunders, 32, of Esk Road, Darlington has been charged with the murder of Michael Lawson.
