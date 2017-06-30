James Brokenshire to update Commons after expiry of powersharing deadline
The Northern Ireland Secretary is to announce the Government's next step after a deadline for restored powersharing came and went. James Brokenshire will update the House of Commons this afternoon after the main political parties in Belfast failed to find common cause.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ealing Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|59 min
|Morgana
|517,250
|Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star...
|1 hr
|Carter Farter
|11
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|36,989
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|1 hr
|Science
|267
|US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio...
|1 hr
|iamcuriousnow
|5
|Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ...
|1 hr
|justins beaver
|6
|Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho...
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC