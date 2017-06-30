James Brokenshire to update Commons a...

James Brokenshire to update Commons after expiry of powersharing deadline

The Northern Ireland Secretary is to announce the Government's next step after a deadline for restored powersharing came and went. James Brokenshire will update the House of Commons this afternoon after the main political parties in Belfast failed to find common cause.

