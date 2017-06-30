Israel's ex-PM Ehud Olmert freed from...

Israel's ex-PM Ehud Olmert freed from prison

He was convicted in 2014 on charges of accepting bribes to promote a property project in Jerusalem and obstructing justice. The charges related to a period when he was mayor of Jerusalem and trade minister before he became premier in 2006.

Chicago, IL

