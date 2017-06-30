Iraqi PM congratulates troops on 'big victory' in Mosul
Iraq's prime minister on Tuesday congratulated his fighters on "the big victory in Mosul" - even as fighting with Islamic State militants continued in Mosul's Old City neighborhood where Iraqi forces are about 250 meters from the Tigris River and facing increasingly fierce resistance. Haider al-Abadi spoke during a press conference in Baghdad, less than a week after he declared an end to IS' self-styled caliphate after Iraqi forces achieved an incremental win by retaking the landmark al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|1 hr
|Fkemallracist
|434
|Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted...
|4 hr
|Trump s Birtherex...
|3
|Man wins lawsuit in China over forced gay conve...
|4 hr
|Trump s Birtherex...
|2
|Trump faces delicate diplomatic dance with Puti...
|5 hr
|Trump s Birtherex...
|10
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Charity
|517,379
|Why Islamic State destroys
|5 hr
|Muslims are Wicked
|1
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|5 hr
|C Kersey
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC