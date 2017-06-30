Iraqi PM congratulates troops on 'big...

Iraqi PM congratulates troops on 'big victory' in Mosul

Iraq's prime minister on Tuesday congratulated his fighters on "the big victory in Mosul" - even as fighting with Islamic State militants continued in Mosul's Old City neighborhood where Iraqi forces are about 250 meters from the Tigris River and facing increasingly fierce resistance. Haider al-Abadi spoke during a press conference in Baghdad, less than a week after he declared an end to IS' self-styled caliphate after Iraqi forces achieved an incremental win by retaking the landmark al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City.

