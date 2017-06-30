Iraqi children showing signs of - tox...

Iraqi children showing signs of - toxic stress' after fleeing war-torn Mosul

Iraqi children who survived the brutal fight to retake Mosul from Islamic State have been left psychologically damaged by the extremist regime's rule and the battle to remove them, a charity has warned. Save The Children said youngsters who have escaped alive from the northern Iraq city faced lifelong mental health damage unless there was an urgent increase in psychological support.

