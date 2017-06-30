Harry meets seriously ill five-year-o...

Harry meets seriously ill five-year-old and sees safe play garden makeover

Prince Harry has visited the home of a seriously ill five-year-old boy on the second day of his visit to Leeds. Harry met Oliver, his family and a group of volunteers who are transforming his garden into a safe play space for WellChild's 300th Helping Hands project.

