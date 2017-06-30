Half-hour slot for Trump-Putin meet i...

Half-hour slot for Trump-Putin meet is longer than it seems

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

In this image taken from video U.S. President Donald Trump, centre left, meets with the Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre right, during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany Friday July 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 40 min kaybob 517,580
News As Trump meets Putin, fate of Russian dachas st... 4 hr anonymous 2
News Grins and handshakes as Trump encounters Putin ... 5 hr anonymous 5
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) 6 hr C Kersey 35
News The Thread: The 6.25.17 Issue 7 hr Pope Ben Out To P... 4
News Mexican Mayor marries a CROCODILE and even seal... 8 hr Parden Pard 4
News Omar Khadr: Vigilantes still want his head 8 hr slime all around 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,005 • Total comments across all topics: 282,319,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC