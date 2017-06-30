German police clash with protesters before G-20 summit58 minutes ago
German police clashed with violent protesters Thursday in Hamburg a day ahead of the Group of 20 summit, using water cannons, pepper spray and batons to disperse marchers after some attacked them with bottles and other objects. The skirmishes came hours before the two-day gathering of the world's top economic powers gets under way Friday morning in Germany's second-biggest city.
