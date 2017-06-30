Donald Trump warns North Korea of - p...

Donald Trump warns North Korea of - pretty severe' response to missile tests

Donald Trump has warned North Korea he is considering "some pretty severe things" in response to the isolated nation's unprecedented launch of a missile capable of reaching the US. Mr Trump, in his first public comments since North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time, declined to offer specifics about what a US response might entail, although he called it a "threat" and said the US would "confront it very strongly".

