Civilians flee as strikes pound last of IS-held Mosul

As airstrikes pound the last pockets of territory held by the Islamic State group in Mosul Sunday, hundreds of civilians are fleeing, many so badly injured they had to be carried over the mounds of rubble clogging the Old city's narrow streets. The civilians - mostly women and children - are fleeing the city in waves of displacement as Iraqi forces push toward the Tigris River, according to Iraqi special forces Maj.

Chicago, IL

