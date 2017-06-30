Charles reveals - pride and concern' ...

Charles reveals - pride and concern' over Harry's Air Corps endeavours

The Prince of Wales has talked about the "pride and concern" he felt when Prince Harry trained and flew operations with the Army Air Corps as he celebrated the unit's Diamond Jubilee. Speaking at a parade, where he presented a new Guidon or military colour to the AAC, Charles described how the "unfaltering support" of families back home allowed the UK's soldiers to perform so well when the "going gets tough".

Chicago, IL

