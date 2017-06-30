Canadian PM Justin Trudeau praises 's...

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau praises 'strong partner' Scotland at degree ceremony

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Scotland for being a "strong partner to us" as he received an honorary degree in Edinburgh. The politician attended the ceremony at the University of Edinburgh on Wednesday ahead of a meeting with the Queen.

