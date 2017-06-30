British royals to bring the kids alon...

British royals to bring the kids along on European tour

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this Saturday, June 11, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince William holding Prince George, right and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, left, on the balcony during the Trooping The Colour parade at Buckingham Palace, in London. Kensington Palace says in a statement Monday, July 3, 2017, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will take Prince George and Princess Charlotte along when they tour Germany and Poland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse... 38 min True Christian wi... 3
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 44 min J_a_n 517,323
News Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho... 2 hr CodeTalker 19
News Man wins lawsuit in China over forced gay conve... 2 hr Mullins 1
News Living wage higher in Brandon than Winnipeg:a S... 3 hr David McCallum Song 1
News U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr... 5 hr Jerkel and Urkel 3
News Why your pet cat is not really yours (Aug '11) 11 hr Thank God for LIF... 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,581 • Total comments across all topics: 282,227,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC