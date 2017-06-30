British royals to bring the kids along on European tour
In this Saturday, June 11, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince William holding Prince George, right and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, left, on the balcony during the Trooping The Colour parade at Buckingham Palace, in London. Kensington Palace says in a statement Monday, July 3, 2017, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will take Prince George and Princess Charlotte along when they tour Germany and Poland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|38 min
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|44 min
|J_a_n
|517,323
|Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho...
|2 hr
|CodeTalker
|19
|Man wins lawsuit in China over forced gay conve...
|2 hr
|Mullins
|1
|Living wage higher in Brandon than Winnipeg:a S...
|3 hr
|David McCallum Song
|1
|U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr...
|5 hr
|Jerkel and Urkel
|3
|Why your pet cat is not really yours (Aug '11)
|11 hr
|Thank God for LIF...
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC