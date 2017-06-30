Body of Italian graduate found on 23rd floor of Grenfell Tower, inquest told
The body of a young Italian architecture graduate, killed along with her partner in the Grenfell Tower fire, was found on the floor they lived on near the top of the block, an inquest heard. Gloria Trevisan, 26, was found in a flat on the 23rd floor of the block, where she lived with Marco Gottardi, Westminster Coroner's Court was told.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 min
|Nina
|517,319
|U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr...
|2 hr
|Jerkel and Urkel
|3
|Why your pet cat is not really yours (Aug '11)
|8 hr
|Thank God for LIF...
|34
|Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho...
|11 hr
|WelbyMD
|17
|US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio...
|11 hr
|Jim-ca
|9
|Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho...
|11 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|2
|The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy
|11 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC