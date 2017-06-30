Body of Italian graduate found on 23r...

Body of Italian graduate found on 23rd floor of Grenfell Tower, inquest told

The body of a young Italian architecture graduate, killed along with her partner in the Grenfell Tower fire, was found on the floor they lived on near the top of the block, an inquest heard. Gloria Trevisan, 26, was found in a flat on the 23rd floor of the block, where she lived with Marco Gottardi, Westminster Coroner's Court was told.

