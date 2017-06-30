Apartment building collapses in Italy...

Apartment building collapses in Italy; some may be trapped

A five-story apartment block has collapsed near the southern Italian city of Naples, and authorities are working to find anyone who may have been trapped. Firefighters told Sky TG24 that six or seven people are believed to be buried in the rubble in the town of Torre Annunziata.

