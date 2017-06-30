'87 recoveries' made from Grenfell To...

'87 recoveries' made from Grenfell Tower but death toll still unclear

Police investigating the Grenfell Tower disaster say they have made "87 recoveries" but stressed "the catastrophic damage" inside means "that is not 87 people". Most survivors displaced from Grenfell Tower and Walk are still living in hotels three weeks after the deadly blaze as the Government attempts to find them suitable accommodation.

