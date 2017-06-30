2 navy members linked to Canada Day incident at Indigenous ceremony
Chief Grizzly Mamma's protest was nearly disrupted when a group of men wearing black and yellow polo shirts showed up carrying the Red Ensign flag. A spokesperson for the military has confirmed that two members of the navy were involved in a confrontation at an Indigenous ceremony in Halifax on Canada Day.
