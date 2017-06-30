2 navy members linked to Canada Day i...

2 navy members linked to Canada Day incident at Indigenous ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Chief Grizzly Mamma's protest was nearly disrupted when a group of men wearing black and yellow polo shirts showed up carrying the Red Ensign flag. A spokesperson for the military has confirmed that two members of the navy were involved in a confrontation at an Indigenous ceremony in Halifax on Canada Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 14 min Raz 517,291
News Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho... 2 hr WelbyMD 17
News US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio... 2 hr Jim-ca 9
News Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho... 2 hr He Named Me Black... 2
News The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy 2 hr He Named Me Black... 1
News U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr... 3 hr He Named Me Black... 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 4 hr WHAT 36,994
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,636 • Total comments across all topics: 282,215,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC