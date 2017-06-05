Zika birth defects in US territories ...

Zika birth defects in US territories similar to other places

A report released Thursday shows Zika had about the same impact on birth defects in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories as it did in other places hit by the epidemic. About 1 in 20 women infected with Zika had babies with birth defects in U.S. territories, according to the report.

Chicago, IL

