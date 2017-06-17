Woman, 21, held at Heathrow on suspic...

Woman, 21, held at Heathrow on suspicion of preparing terror acts

Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

A 21-year-old woman has been detained at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism, police said. The woman, from north London, was arrested as she left a flight from Istanbul, Turkey, at just after 9pm on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

