Woman, 21, held at Heathrow on suspicion of preparing terror acts
A 21-year-old woman has been detained at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism, police said. The woman, from north London, was arrested as she left a flight from Istanbul, Turkey, at just after 9pm on Thursday.
