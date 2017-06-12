William and Kate to make five-day vis...

William and Kate to make five-day visit to Poland and Germany

7 hrs ago Read more: Campaignseries.co.uk

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will make a five-day official visit to Poland and Germany in mid-July, Kensington Palace has confirmed. William and Kate will begin their trip on July 17 in Poland's capital Warsaw and end in the German city of Hamburg on July 21. They are making the trip at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and it is likely to be seen as another Brexit diplomacy tour, helping to maintain and strengthen the UK's relations with Europe as it leaves the EU.

