White House: Trump to meet Putin at G-20 summit new
President Donald Trump will convene a high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit of industrial and emerging-market nations in Germany next week, the White House said Thursday, amid swirling allegations about Moscow's role in the 2016 elections. National security adviser H.R. McMaster confirmed that Trump will meet with Putin along the sidelines of the annual Group of 20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, part of an itinerary that will include meetings with several world leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|6 min
|Aliroger1
|517,172
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|21 min
|Brendatucker
|237
|Watch: Man Is Hit By Bus Then Walks Into Pub
|30 min
|Suezanne
|9
|Citizenship ceremony welcomes 101 newcomers in ...
|47 min
|sweat
|3
|John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon...
|1 hr
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|347
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|36,958
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC