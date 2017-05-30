Victim would not have understood 'callous cruelty that caused her death'
A Canadian woman killed in the London terror attack would have had "no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death", her family said as they paid tribute to her. Christine Archibald has been named as the Canadian national who died during Saturday's atrocity in London Bridge and Borough Market, one of seven killed and 21 critically injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evita Pride Edition: Tel Aviv's last gay bar is...
|1 hr
|Grand Salami Spea...
|1
|Ireland has made history by electing their firs...
|1 hr
|Grand Salami Spea...
|2
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|chazmo
|515,902
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|4 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|13
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|5 hr
|too much
|221
|Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June
|7 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Pakistan freezes accounts of 5,000 suspected mi...
|7 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC