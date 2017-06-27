Venezuela's president condemns - terr...

Venezuela's president condemns - terror attack' using stolen helicopter

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Redhillandreigatelife.co.uk

Venezuela's president has said a stolen police helicopter fired on the country's Supreme Court in what he called a thwarted "terrorist attack" aimed at ousting him from power. More than hour after the flyover ended, he told the audience that the helicopter had fired on the court with grenades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redhillandreigatelife.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 7 min Nina 517,078
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 17 min Science 227
News Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Po... 29 min Roger 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr Common Sense 36,953
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 1 hr Concerned White ... 332
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 1 hr fallen angel 35
News Happy birthday 2 hr Kelly Leech Conse... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,569 • Total comments across all topics: 282,089,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC