UN votes to add 15 North Koreans, 4 entities to UN blacklist
The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Friday to add 15 individuals and four entities linked to North Korea's nuclear and missile programs to a U.N. sanctions blacklist, but Chinese opposition blocked tougher new sanctions that the United States was pushing. While the resolution will impose a global travel ban and asset freeze on a range of North Koreans, including the man believed to head its overseas espionage operations and foreign intelligence collection, it will not target critical oil deliveries, a measure the Trump administration was seeking to step up pressure on Pyongyang.
