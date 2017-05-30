UN votes to add 15 North Koreans, 4 e...

UN votes to add 15 North Koreans, 4 entities to UN blacklist

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Friday to add 15 individuals and four entities linked to North Korea's nuclear and missile programs to a U.N. sanctions blacklist, but Chinese opposition blocked tougher new sanctions that the United States was pushing. While the resolution will impose a global travel ban and asset freeze on a range of North Koreans, including the man believed to head its overseas espionage operations and foreign intelligence collection, it will not target critical oil deliveries, a measure the Trump administration was seeking to step up pressure on Pyongyang.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 9 min NoRestForTheWicked 9
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... 59 min Why Korea is divided 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr Fuggs 36,905
News Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg... 1 hr Investigate Hillary 3
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world 3 hr Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... 4 hr Concerned Citizen 1
News An ailing boy, a residential school infirmary a... 5 hr Secret agentman 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,478,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC