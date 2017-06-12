UN says up to 150,000 civilians are t...

UN says up to 150,000 civilians are trapped by ISIS in Mosul

The UN humanitarian chief in Iraq says the United Nations believes between 120,000 and 150,000 civilians are trapped in Mosul's Old City, where Islamic State extremists want to keep them as human shields -- and shoot at anyone trying to flee. Lise Grande said in an interview Friday with The Associated Press that the UN expects the battle for the Old City to start "within days."

Chicago, IL

