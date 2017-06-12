Two die in mass food poisoning outbre...

Two die in mass food poisoning outbreak at Mosul camp for displaced

A mass food poisoning outbreak at a camp for displaced people near the northern city of Mosul has killed at least two and sickened hundreds, Iraq's health minister said. Adila Hamoud told the Associated Press that 752 people were taken ill after an evening meal at the Khazir U2 camp.

