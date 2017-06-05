Trump slams Qatar for funding terror ...

Trump slams Qatar for funding terror as Tillerson urges calm

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Tillerson is calling on Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to immediately ease their blo... . Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks about Qatar at the State Department in Washington, Friday June 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f... 37 min Rainbow Kid 3
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 hr Kaybob 516,239
News Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi... 4 hr Gov Corbutt of th... 7
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 7 hr Fire Elizabeth Wa... 227
News Haitians, Central Americans unite to fight depo... 8 hr tomin cali 2
News Evangelical principles put party at odds with g... 8 hr Brad 2
News Honiton murder accused appears at crown court 10 hr Rene Nielson 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,297 • Total comments across all topics: 281,647,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC