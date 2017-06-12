Trump rolls back some, not all, changes in US-Cuba relations
Pressing "pause" on a historic detente, President Donald Trump thrust the U.S. and Cuba back on a path toward open hostility Friday with a blistering denunciation of the island's communist government. He clamped down on some commerce and travel but left intact many new avenues President Barack Obama had opened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|4 min
|indict Hannity
|12
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 min
|Mrs Sunny
|516,647
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|7 min
|Trump your President
|5
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|48 min
|slick willie expl...
|24
|Meet Manal al-Sharif, the Saudi woman who dared...
|2 hr
|Ossam Rahman
|1
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|5 hr
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|7 hr
|Katrina
|209
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC