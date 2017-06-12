Trump rolls back some, not all, chang...

Trump rolls back some, not all, changes in US-Cuba relations

Pressing "pause" on a historic detente, President Donald Trump thrust the U.S. and Cuba back on a path toward open hostility Friday with a blistering denunciation of the island's communist government. He clamped down on some commerce and travel but left intact many new avenues President Barack Obama had opened.

